В США самолет начал разваливаться в воздухе

В США во время полета пассажирский самолет Airbus 320 потерял обшивку двигателя и вынуждено вернулся в аэропорт.

Очевидцы засняли момент разрушения обшивки.

So, my hockey buddy CJ Gunnerson took this pic out his window today.

His @FlyFrontier flight had to make an emergency landing at Vegas.

"The hatch came up and ripped off during take off," he tells me.

People were "jumping up screaming, slamming on the roof. Yelling stop."@ABC10 pic.twitter.com/d2LEpdD6p6